Dave Roberts slammed for his polarizing call in World Series Game 4

Los Angeles Dodgers fans were quick to call out Dave Roberts for his decision-making Tuesday in his team’s Fall Classic clash against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Dodgers trailed the Blue Jays 2-1 entering the seventh inning with Shohei Ohtani on the mound in Game 4 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. Roberts took the ball out of Ohtani’s hands after the two-way star gave up a pair of hits to begin the inning.

Roberts tapped Anthony Banda to replace Ohtani, which marked the beginning of the end for L.A.’s chances to mount a comeback. The Dodgers reliever recorded two outs but also allowed both inherited runners to score. After having Banda intentionally walk Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Roberts then went to Blake Treinen.

Dodgers fans have been nervous all season whenever Treinen takes the mound. The former All-Star didn’t do anything to change that on Tuesday night. With the Blue Jays threatening to blow the game wide open, Treinen allowed a pair of RBI singles to Bo Bichette and Addison Barger.

Bo Bichette rips a sharp line drive off the wall and the Jays tack on another

Treinen got the last out of the inning five pitches later, but the damage had been done. Toronto led 6-1 and cruised to a 6-2 victory to tie the series.

Several fans slammed Roberts for trusting Treinen during such a critical juncture of the ballgame, especially when other bullpen arms have looked more dependable in the World Series thus far.

Dodger fans: Please stop using Blake Treinen



Dave Roberts:

Dave Roberts masterclass in how to waive the white flag and throw in the towel in a winnable game.

Everyone in the stadium knew what was going to happen when Treinen came in except the guy who brought him in

The Dodgers have several demon relievers who throw 100 yet insist on throwing Anthony Banda and Blake Treinen over and over again in high leverage lol, it's very funny

The Dodgers have deployed nine different pitchers in relief through four World Series contests. Only Banda, Treinen, and converted starter Emmet Sheehan have given up earned runs. The rest of the bullpen has been lights-out, with every hurler getting some shine during the Dodgers’ unreal 18-inning win in Game 3.

While Treinen was not dinged for any earned runs himself in Tuesday’s game, the two RBI hits he allowed virtually ended the Dodgers’ chances in Game 4.

Dodgers fans may need to hope that Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto can go deep into Games 5 and 6, respectively, to keep Roberts from trotting out his bullpen favorites.