Mets had interesting way of celebrating manager Luis Rojas’ first career victory

Luis Rojas is officially on the board as a manager, and the New York Mets chose a rather interesting way to celebrate the occasion.

Friday’s season opener saw the Mets earn a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the division rival Atlanta Braves. The win marked the first of the rookie skipper Rojas’ career. After the game, the team showered Rojas with protein shakes and Jell-O, among other things.

“I feel sticky,” said Rojas, per Tim Britton of The Athletic.

Rojas, 38, was hired by the Mets in January to replace Mickey Callaway after Carlos Beltran resigned without managing a single game. Teams will usually opt for a shower of Gatorade or champagne, but the Mets clearly went in an entirely different direction with this one.

That said, Rojas already appears to be a popular players’ manager, and his willingness to be doused in bizarre syrupy mixtures is apparently one of the reasons why.