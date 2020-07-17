Mets manager encouraged about Yoenis Cespedes’ health

Yoenis Cespedes’ health is the great unknown for the New York Mets after over two years out of the game, but manager Luis Rojas is sounding upbeat.

Rojas spoke about Cespedes’ progress on Friday ahead of the team’s upcoming exhibition games against the New York Yankees, scheduled for this weekend.

“We’re definitely getting more confident every time we see him out there,” said Rojas, per Tim Britton of The Athletic. He’s moving well. We’re hoping to put him in the outfield for one of the two games against the Yankees, and that will say a lot. Yankee Stadium has got a big gap, so moving around, and taking a first step off the bat, if he can play left there and get challenged, a few plays will say a lot to us.

“Every day he seems to move better,” Rojas added about Cespedes. “We’ve seen him on the bases, making turns, cutting angles. He’s done a good job. He’s done his homework as far as his progression and doing what he has to do with the performance staff.”

The 34-year-old Cespedes has not played since 2018 after undergoing surgery on both of heels, then subsequently fracturing his ankle in an accident on his ranch. Cespedes recently declared himself ready for Opening Day though.

The two-time All-Star has also been getting gassed up by his teammates, and the fact that the Mets are looking to give him time in the outfield despite the availability of the universal designated hitter has to be very heartening news.