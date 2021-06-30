Noah Syndergaard throws shade at Trevor Bauer over allegation

Trevor Bauer is being investigated by police over an alleged domestic assault, which is obviously a very serious issue. That didn’t stop Noah Syndergaard from taking a shot at his fellow pitcher.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that a woman was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order after she claims she was assaulted by Bauer. Police in Pasadena, Calif., are investigating the incident. When Syndergaard caught word of the news, he took a shot at Bauer on Twitter.

Meanwhile….check out my book club!https://t.co/ByXqprTxnt — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) June 30, 2021

Bauer said through his agent that he is innocent. He claims the allegation stems from a rough, consensual sexual encounter he had with the alleged victim after meeting her online. The case is expected to be sent to the district attorney to determine if charges will be filed.

Syndergaard and Bauer have gone at it on Twitter in the past, but the New York Mets star was criticized for trolling Bauer over the assault allegation. Many felt the matter is too serious for Syndergaard to be making jokes.