Thursday, September 26, 2024

Orioles had great celebration for Jackson Holliday after clinching

September 26, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Jackson Holliday jogs across the field

Mar 15, 2024; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jackson Holliday (87) jogs off the field against the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh inning at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles clinched a playoff berth for the second consecutive season on Tuesday night, and they had some custom bubbly waiting for Jackson Holliday.

Not long after the Orioles defeated the Yankees 5-3 at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y., they learned that they had earned a spot in the postseason with the Minnesota Twins having lost to the Miami Marlins. That’s when the champagne and beer started flowing. Holliday, however, is 20 years old, meaning he could not legally partake.

Knowing that their star prospect will not turn 21 until December, the Orioles made Holliday a custom beverage. They called it “Bird Bath Water,” and the label described it as “0.0% alcohol for Orioles under 21.”

Holliday’s first MLB season has not gone as he had hoped. The former No. 1 overall pick is batting just .169 with 5 home runs and 23 RBI in 56 games. He seemed to figure things out at the plate at one point with the help of an unlikely good-luck charm, but he has struggled again in September.

Obviously, the Orioles still wanted Holliday to feel like he was a big part of the celebration.

