Orioles had great celebration for Jackson Holliday after clinching

The Baltimore Orioles clinched a playoff berth for the second consecutive season on Tuesday night, and they had some custom bubbly waiting for Jackson Holliday.

Not long after the Orioles defeated the Yankees 5-3 at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y., they learned that they had earned a spot in the postseason with the Minnesota Twins having lost to the Miami Marlins. That’s when the champagne and beer started flowing. Holliday, however, is 20 years old, meaning he could not legally partake.

Knowing that their star prospect will not turn 21 until December, the Orioles made Holliday a custom beverage. They called it “Bird Bath Water,” and the label described it as “0.0% alcohol for Orioles under 21.”

Jackson Holliday’s “Bird Bath Water” during the Orioles’ clinch celebration. The bottle reads: “0.0% alcohol for Orioles under 21.” pic.twitter.com/4mfkNB0YT3 — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) September 25, 2024

Holliday’s first MLB season has not gone as he had hoped. The former No. 1 overall pick is batting just .169 with 5 home runs and 23 RBI in 56 games. He seemed to figure things out at the plate at one point with the help of an unlikely good-luck charm, but he has struggled again in September.

Obviously, the Orioles still wanted Holliday to feel like he was a big part of the celebration.