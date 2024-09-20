Ozzie Albies makes big change in order to return to Braves

Second baseman Ozzie Albies is returning to the Atlanta Braves on Friday after missing two months due to injury, but he is doing it with a twist.

Albies, typically a switch-hitter, will only bat right-handed when he comes off the IL for the final stretch of the regular season. Albies fractured his left wrist in late July, and is still feeling discomfort when he tries to hit left-handed.

The Braves are confident that Albies can contribute hitting exclusively right-handed despite the need for some adjustments.

“We all know how naturally gifted he is right-handed,” Braves hitting coach Kevin Seitzer said, via Mark Bowman of MLB.com. “Seeing the ball go away from him instead of into him will be an adjustment. But I think he’ll be all right. It would be a huge boost if he could come up here and be normalized right-handed.”

Albies has been better as a right-handed hitter during his career, which likely helped the decision. His career OPS as a right-handed batter is .933, compared with a .743 mark while hitting left-handed.

The Braves enter play Friday two games back of the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets for the final NL wild card spot. They will need quite the rally to claim a playoff spot, though they do have three head-to-head matchups with the Mets next week.