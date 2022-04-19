Padres become first team to show off new jersey sponsorship

Part of MLB’s new labor agreement allows teams to sell advertising space on jerseys, as the NBA has done in recent years. The San Diego Padres became the first team to unveil what some of those sponsorships might look like.

The Padres announced Tuesday that they have partnered with Motorola, and the company will have its logo included on their jerseys starting in 2023. Padres players modeled the new uniforms, which featured the Motorola logo prominently on the sleeve.

hellomoto.

Introducing the newest Padres partner, @motorolaus! Jersey patch coming in 2023. pic.twitter.com/zFwT2WFwl2 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 19, 2022

This is definitely a lot bigger than many envisioned. The ad patches on NBA jerseys are fairly small and limited to the chest area, so the Padres, at the very least, are much more prominent so far.

Fans probably won’t be very enthusiastic about the look, especially if the patch is that big. Given some players already had reservations about Padres jerseys already, this may not be a popular look.