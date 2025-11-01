Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne have a fantastic couples costume for Halloween

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne are bringing the vibes for this year’s Halloween.

The gymnastics star Dunne showed off to social media the phenomenal couples costume that she and her boyfriend Skenes, the Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher, were wearing this year. The two went as Borat and Pamela Anderson.

Skenes was in Borat’s signature gray suit along with a mustache and a mini-American flag, and Dunne was sporting Anderson’s famous red swimsuit “Baywatch.” Take a look at the picture posted by Dunne to her Instagram Story.

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes are Pamela Anderson and Borat this Halloween



You may recall that Borat’s infatuation with Anderson plays a central role in the classic 2006 film. The climactic moment of the movie even comes when Borat finally gets a chance to meet Anderson during a book signing event. Thus, that joint costume was very well done by the sports power couple.

Skenes and Dunne, both 23 years old, have been in a relationship since 2023. Dunne has drawn attention multiple times since then for her hyped reactions to her boyfriend Skenes’ pitching outings for the Pirates. Earlier this month, the two also went viral after sharing their vacation shots from Italy upon the conclusion of the MLB regular season.

We had already seen some fantastic costumes from the sports world for Halloween 2025, including an absolutely priceless one from the son of retired former NFL star quarterback Eli Manning. But Skenes and Dunne may just taken the cake there with that perfectly executed couples costume.