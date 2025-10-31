Eli Manning’s son had the perfect Halloween costume

Eli Manning’s son dressed up as a New York Giants quarterback for Halloween. It just isn’t the quarterback one might necessarily have expected.

Manning revealed that Charlie, his 7-year-old son, dressed up as “his favorite Giants quarterback ever for Halloween.” The joke is that the younger Manning is dressed up as current Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Eli foreshadowed the costume on Monday, as it came up during the alternate “Monday Night Football” broadcast he hosts with brother Peyton. Eli joked that his son’s choice “hurts a little bit.”

Eli Manning's son is dressing up as Jaxson Dart for Halloween 🔥



"Does it hurt he's picking another Giants quarterback?" 😭



Watch the ManningCast on ESPN2 and the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/fYP4q9g2uT — ESPN (@espn) October 28, 2025

Manning is, of course, having fun with this. He is known for his self-deprecating humor, and he has even joked about conversations he has had before with Dart.

Dart probably would have been a hotter costume idea roughly a month ago when he was in the middle of winning two of his first three starts. The Philadelphia Eagles limited him to 193 yards last week, though part of that is down to the fact that star wide receiver Malik Nabers is out for the season. Dart’s fans certainly are not souring on the rookie yet.