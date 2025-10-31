Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Eli Manning’s son had the perfect Halloween costume

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Eli Manning in a press conference
Jan 24, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning announces his retirement during a press conference at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Eli Manning’s son dressed up as a New York Giants quarterback for Halloween. It just isn’t the quarterback one might necessarily have expected.

Manning revealed that Charlie, his 7-year-old son, dressed up as “his favorite Giants quarterback ever for Halloween.” The joke is that the younger Manning is dressed up as current Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Eli foreshadowed the costume on Monday, as it came up during the alternate “Monday Night Football” broadcast he hosts with brother Peyton. Eli joked that his son’s choice “hurts a little bit.”

Manning is, of course, having fun with this. He is known for his self-deprecating humor, and he has even joked about conversations he has had before with Dart.

Dart probably would have been a hotter costume idea roughly a month ago when he was in the middle of winning two of his first three starts. The Philadelphia Eagles limited him to 193 yards last week, though part of that is down to the fact that star wide receiver Malik Nabers is out for the season. Dart’s fans certainly are not souring on the rookie yet.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App