Phillies fans call for Kyle Schwarber re-signing in an amazing way

Philadelphia Phillies fans are going above and beyond to try to convince their front office to make sure Kyle Schwarber remains with the team next season.

Prior to Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa., fans were circulating a petition calling for Schwarber’s re-signing. It includes a copy of the Declaration of Independence, along with the text: “We the people of Philadelphia didn’t fight the British just to lose Schwarber!!”

There’s a poster going around with the Declaration of Independence on it.



“We the People of Philadelphia didn’t fight the British just to lose Schwarber!!”



They are actively getting fan signatures for their movement. Word on the street is Matt Strahm might try to steal it. pic.twitter.com/qF7PO68h2H — Shaun Nestor (@shaun_nestor) August 2, 2025

Multiple fans had signed the poster, and at least one player — reliever Matt Strahm — appeared to be aware of it going around.

Schwarber is in the final year of his contract with Philadelphia and would become one of the most sought-after free agents on the market if he were to get there. Some rival teams already appear to be thinking about launching a pursuit of him.

The reasons for that are obvious. Schwarber has 37 home runs this season and has been one of the game’s most consistent power hitters throughout his career. He simply reinforced that reputation with his heroics in the recent All-Star Game swing-off.

Schwarber joined the Phillies as a free agent before the 2022 season. The fans there have clearly taken to him for them to work on a gesture like this.