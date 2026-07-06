Ranger Suarez’s injury update is not encouraging

The Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels with a 7-5 win on Sunday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., but they also saw All-Star pitcher Ranger Suarez leave the series finale early with an injury.

Suarez left the contest with two outs in the third inning due to tightness in his left adductor.

The 30-year-0ld left-handed pitcher later elaborated on his injury.

“With that pitch that I threw, I felt a big pinch around the groin area,” Suarez said through an interpreter, via ESPN. “I tried to throw another pitch, but I still felt it, so I came out.”

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy shared his concern about Suarez’s injury, as he and the team await a clearer picture of the southpaw’s lower-body issue.

“You’re always concerned,” Tracy remarked. “Anytime you see that, you are concerned. We’ll have a better idea tomorrow. Those things always present one way, but then you see how they wake up.”

It remains to be seen whether Suarez would end up on the injured list, a scenario the Red Sox are surely hoping to avoid.

“I don’t have a feel on that yet,” Tracy said about the possibility of an IL stint for Suarez. “There’s things that pop up, and then you check the next day, and then, they get better quick. It’s just hard to say right now, until we see how he feels tomorrow coming out of it.”

Before exiting the game, Suarez surrendered 3 earned runs on 6 hits with 5 strikeouts and 0 walks on 53 pitches and across 2 2/3 innings. That brings his 2026 numbers to 3.15 ERA and 1.16 WHIP to go along with a 4-3 record in 17 starts.