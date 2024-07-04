Rangers fan ejected from game for trying to make play on foul ball

A Texas Rangers fan tried to make what would have been an incredible play on a foul ball Wednesday night, but he earned himself an ejection from the ballpark instead.

The Rangers were trailing the San Diego Padres 6-4 in the top of the eighth inning at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, when outfielder Jurickson Profar lifted a foul ball near the visiting dugout. A fan who was seated nearby jumped out of his seat and onto the dugout roof to try to track the ball down, but he lost his balance and fell into the protective netting.

Though the fan lost his beer, the net saved him from what could have been a disastrous situation.

Dudes aren’t even allowed to catch foul balls anymore @StoolBaseball pic.twitter.com/g0jAt0z5JL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 4, 2024

Unfortunately, ballpark security did not appreciate the effort. The fan was escorted from the stadium right after returning to his seat.

We have seen countless fans make incredible plays on foul balls over the years. That guy was just trying to be the next big highlight, but it could not have gone much worse for him.