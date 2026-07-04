Red Sox star vents his frustrations after All-Star snub

Two Boston Red Sox pitchers made the American League roster for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game. Sonny Gray was not one of them.

Gray has arguably been the Red Sox’s best pitcher this season. He entered Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels with a stellar 2.69 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 15 starts this season. But that wasn’t enough to earn him a seat next to Aroldis Chapman and Ranger Suarez on their flight to Philadelphia for the Midsummer Classic.

The 36-year-old took out his frustrations against the Angels, limiting them to just a single earned run on four hits in an 8-1 Red Sox victory. He spoke candidly about the snub after the game.

“I mean, sure, I was disappointed for sure,” Gray said of his All-Star snub via Mass Live’s Sean McAdam. “Just being honest. Y’all know me well enough by now; I’m just me. I was disappointed for sure. Happy for Ranger [Suarez and Aroldis Chapman ]. Very well deserving for both of those guys.

“But a little selfishly, I was disappointed.”

Gray would have probably been a shoo-in to make the team in the past, when folks put more of a premium on a pitcher’s win-loss record. Saturday’s victory made Gray the first American League pitcher to secure 10 wins this season.

The Red Sox have gone 11-4 in Gray’s 15 starts this season, and 10-1 when the 3-time All-Star has factored into the decision. His 90.1 percent win percentage is the best in the AL.