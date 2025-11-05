Shane Bieber makes surprising decision on his future with Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays will keep Shane Bieber for at least another year.

The 30-year-old pitcher has reportedly opted into his $16 million option to remain in Toronto next season. Bieber turned down a $4 million buyout, foregoing his opportunity to test free agency. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman broke the news.

Breaking: Shane Bieber has opted in with the Blue Jays for $16M. Wants to continue in Toronto for another year with Jays. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 5, 2025

The Blue Jays acquired Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians just before the trade deadline in July. Bieber, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2024, pitched in just seven regular season games as he worked his way back to form. He had an ERA of 3.57 and a 1.02 WHIP with 37 strikeouts across 40.1 innings.

The move comes as quite a shock, with the former Cy Young winner previously projected to land big-money offers elsewhere. Bieber signed a discounted two-year deal with the Guardians in 2024 as he recovered from the surgery.

It’s possible Bieber felt like he owed Blue Jays fans at least one good season, after giving up the deciding run in Game 7 of the World Series. He had a 3.86 ERA across 5 postseason games (4 starts).

EVERY call of Will Smith’s legendary home run 😤 pic.twitter.com/tFMreEVLfd — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025

If Bieber can put up a Cy Young-caliber season in 2026, Toronto could be well-positioned to win the AL pennant once again.