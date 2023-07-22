 Skip to main content
Shohei Ohtani reveals whether he has discussed trade with Angels

July 22, 2023
by Grey Papke
Shohei Ohtani smiling

Jun 15, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) walks to the dugout before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani got the chance to directly respond to the recent wave of trade rumors surrounding him after he faced the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Ohtani mostly brushed away trade talk when asked by reporters, saying he was focused on the season with the Los Angeles Angels still in the playoff race. He notably added that he and general manager Perry Minasian have not had any discussions about whether he might be moved or not.

The Angels have been very tight-lipped on what they might do with Ohtani, whose contract expires at the end of the season. The team’s recent hot streak has them on the fringes of the playoff race, as they sit four games out of the final AL Wild Card spot entering play Saturday. The final say will ultimately be down to owner Arte Moreno, and there is reason to be skeptical that he would pull the trigger.

Ohtani was not at his sharpest on Friday, but he still struck out nine in a win. He also leads the league with 35 home runs this season.

