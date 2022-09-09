 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, September 9, 2022

Shohei Ohtani reveals himself as fan of former NFL MVP QB

September 9, 2022
by Larry Brown
Shohei Ohtani smiles

Jul 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; American League pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) of the Los Angeles Angels smiles at fans before the 2022 MLB All Star Game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Now we appear to know Shohei Ohtani’s NFL player of choice.

The Los Angeles Angels on Friday began a six-game road trip. They did a football-themed road trip, with all their players showing up for their trip to Houston wearing football jerseys.

Mike Trout, a big Philadelphia Eagles fan, was wearing a Jalen Hurts jersey. Ohtani was seen in a Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens jersey. You can see him in the bottom left photo.

Here’s a closer look:

There’s some conflict afoot between Trout and Ohtani’s interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. Mizuhara, who grew up in Southern California, was wearing an Ezekiel Elliott Dallas Cowboys jersey.

What’s the reason for the Jackson jersey? It’s unclear. Maybe it’s because both players have dual-threat abilities. Or maybe it’s because both players are set to sign big contracts soon.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus