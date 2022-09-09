Shohei Ohtani reveals himself as fan of former NFL MVP QB

Now we appear to know Shohei Ohtani’s NFL player of choice.

The Los Angeles Angels on Friday began a six-game road trip. They did a football-themed road trip, with all their players showing up for their trip to Houston wearing football jerseys.

Mike Trout, a big Philadelphia Eagles fan, was wearing a Jalen Hurts jersey. Ohtani was seen in a Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens jersey. You can see him in the bottom left photo.

Kick off the road trip 🏈 pic.twitter.com/7Ft6MEUrM1 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 8, 2022

Here’s a closer look:

There’s some conflict afoot between Trout and Ohtani’s interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. Mizuhara, who grew up in Southern California, was wearing an Ezekiel Elliott Dallas Cowboys jersey.

What’s the reason for the Jackson jersey? It’s unclear. Maybe it’s because both players have dual-threat abilities. Or maybe it’s because both players are set to sign big contracts soon.