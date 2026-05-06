Trevor Story responds to Framber Valdez plunking

Boston Red Sox Trevor Story is not buying any other narrative about Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez ’s intention during a controversial moment on Tuesday.

In the fourth inning of the game at Comerica Park in Detroit, Mich., Valdez hit Story with a fastball. That led to both benches clearing and Valdez’s ejection from the game.

Here is the video of the pitch and the benches clearing after it.

Benches clear in the 4th inning of the Red Sox-Tigers game in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/8CigiKH63L — MLB (@MLB) May 5, 2026

Whether it was intentional or not on Valdez’s part, Story believes the pitcher did it on purpose.

“I was in there ready to hit and it showed up way behind me, off the numbers,” Story said after the game, via Chris Henrique of the Boston Sports Journal. “I think we all know what’s what.

“It’s pretty indisputable,” added Story, who went 1-for-4 with 2 runs scored in Boston’s 10-3 victory over the Tigers.

It was a night to forget for Valdez, whose frustration over his ugly performance might have factored in Story’s plunking.

Before Story got hit by a pitch, Valdez gave up back-to-back solo home runs to Willson Contreras and Wilyer Abreu . The southpaw Valdez exited the contest after surrendering 10 runs (7 earned) on 9 hits with 3 strikeouts in three innings.

Fortunately for Story, he didn’t suffer a serious injury, as the Red Sox came away with their second win in a row in the Detroit series.