Astros star Carlos Correa suffers ‘serious’ injury

The Houston Astros may have to soldier on without Carlos Correa for the foreseeable future.

Correa was a late scratch for Tuesday’s contest, which the Astros won 2-1 at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. He reportedly suffered a “serious” left ankle injury before the Astros’ game Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers .

According to The Athletic’s Chandler Rome, Correa sustained the injury during pregame batting practice. He is slated to visit a foot specialist on Wednesday morning to “determine the exact diagnosis and severity of the injury.”

Through 32 games this season, Correa has hit .279 at the plate with 3 home runs and a .787 OPS. His 16 RBIs rank fourth on the team.

It’s the second significant injury in two days suffered by an Astros player during batting practice. Houston catcher Yainer Diaz strained his oblique during Monday’s batting practice, which manager Joe Espada believes will keep him out “for a while.”

Correa and Diaz join an already crowded Astros injured list that already includes shortstop Jeremy Pena, ace Hunter Brown , and closer Josh Hader .

Correa had a pair of $300 million contracts voided in 2022 due to concerns surrounding his right ankle. It’s the left one that’s bothering him this time around.