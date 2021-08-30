Shohei Ohtani will miss at least one start due to hitting injury

Shohei Ohtani will miss at least one scheduled start on the mound due to an injury he suffered while hitting on Saturday.

Ohtani was hit on his right wrist by a pitch in Saturday’s game and is still experiencing some soreness. Angels manager Joe Maddon announced that Ohtani will not start against the Yankees on Tuesday as scheduled, and will be limited to hitting only as long as the soreness persists.

Ohtani is the favorite for AL MVP, but had been receiving some Cy Young buzz in recent weeks thanks to a string of dominant starts. That award could wind up out of reach of Ohtani misses some starts down the stretch.

The 27-year-old two-way star has been limited to 19 starts this season, striking out 127 in 105 innings with a 3.00 ERA. His league-leading 41 home runs should make him the clear favorite for MVP.