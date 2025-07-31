Tigers acquire All-Star pitcher in trade with Nationals

The Detroit Tigers have addressed one of their biggest needs as they gear up for a playoff run.

The Tigers on Thursday acquired veteran relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan in a trade with the Washington Nationals, according to multiple reports.

Finnegan has a 4.38 ERA and 20 saves across 40 appearances this season. The right-hander has blown six saves and been knocked around during the month of July.

Finnegan has posted an 11.25 ERA in 10 appearances in July. He was excellent for most of the season prior to that and had a 2.31 ERA across May and June.

The Tigers are hoping Finnegan can regain his pre-July form, as the 33-year-old was also named an All-Star for the first time in his career last season. Finnegan finished 2024 with a 3.68 ERA and career-high 38 saves in 65 appearances.

Detroit also acquired 35-year-old reliever Paul Sewald in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians earlier on Thursday. Sewald has a 4.70 ERA this season but has been limited to 18 appearances due to injuries.

The Tigers are 64-46 and have a nine-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central. They may have missed out on their top trade deadline target, but adding to their bullpen was a major priority.