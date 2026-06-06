Tigers threw at Josh Naylor for his controversial move

The Detroit Tigers are beefing with Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor .

Naylor was seemingly thrown at by Tigers pitcher Keider Montero during the fifth inning of Saturday’s game at Comerica Park in Detroit, Mich. The move was presumably in response to a strange play in the third inning in which Naylor seemingly threw his sliding mitt at Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler as he was preparing to slide into home.

Josh Naylor threw his sliding mitt at the catcher as he slid into home😂 pic.twitter.com/Xagz26uMRh — JulioIsKing (@JulioIsKing44) June 6, 2026

The move did not impact the play, but the Tigers certainly took notice. Naylor got drilled by a fastball when he came up to the plate in the fifth.

Josh Naylor smiles at Tigers pitcher Keider Montero after this hit by pitch pic.twitter.com/a8ygBEbt9T https://t.co/PeNB0ZOfeU — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 6, 2026

Naylor was also involved in a bizarre play Friday night, when he opted to take a ground ball to first himself instead of flipping it to the pitcher covering. That resulted in a near-collision with Kevin McGonigle that was avoidable had Naylor not taken it himself.

Naylor was also accused of stealing signs against the Tigers during the 2025 AL Division Series, so there is some history here.

The Mariners wound up winning the game 4-0. Naylor went 1-for-4 in the victory.