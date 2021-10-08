Trevor Bauer seeking to have accuser pay his legal fees

Trevor Bauer scored a legal victory in court back in August when a judge denied a restraining order request from a woman who accused the star pitcher of sexual assault. Bauer now wants the woman to face financial consequences.

According to court documents reviewed by Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, Bauer is planning to ask a California court to order the woman who accused him of sexual assault to cover his legal costs associated with defending himself. Bauer filed a notice in Los Angeles Superior Court on Sept. 20, but he has not yet asked for a specific amount of money. The filing states that he will defer his request until he receives the woman’s telephone records from the Pasadena Police Department.

In the filing, Bauer accuses the woman of using the restraining order process “gain publicity and harm [Bauer’s] career.” The Los Angeles Dodgers star argues that phone records obtained by Pasadena police during their investigation will show that the alleged victim “deliberately and systematically deleted and hid much information relevant to a full and complete understanding of her encounters with Mr. Bauer, including communications with her closest friends that revealed her improper motive.”

As Shaikin notes, California Family Code states that a court can order attorney fees to be paid to the prevailing party in a restraining order case. Bauer prevailed in the case, as a judge ruled in August that the temporary restraining order obtained by the accuser was not warranted and denied the woman’s request for a long-term restraining order.

Bauer’s representatives previously provided text messages to Larry Brown Sports that they say help prove the pitcher’s innocence. You can see those screenshots here.

Allegations from a second woman have since been uncovered, and Bauer has vehemently denied those as well. He shared a series of text messages that he says prove his innocence.

The case now resides with the district attorney, who will decide whether to pursue charges against Bauer.

Bauer last pitched for the Dodgers on June 28. He was placed on paid administrative leave after that. He would have been eligible for the postseason, but reports have said his teammates don’t want him back under any circumstance.