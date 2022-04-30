Trevor Bauer says woman tried to extort him, introduced him to choking

A woman has once again accused Trevor Bauer of going beyond what she consented to during sex, and Bauer is once again providing evidence that he says proves his innocence.

Bauer says the third woman, whose accusations were published in a Washington Post story on Friday, attempted to extort him before she spoke with MLB. Bauer says the woman hired a lawyer last year to try and get a financial settlement. The settlement apparently would have prevented her from speaking with league investigators. Bauer says he refused to be “extorted” and declined.

The woman shared her story with MLB, which likely contributed to the league deciding to suspend Bauer for two full seasons.

Here is the full response from Bauer to the latest allegation, as shared by his publicity team with Larry Brown Sports. LBS has edited part of the statement to remove the profanity.

“Mr. Bauer unequivocally denies the false and defamatory allegations made in The Washington Post. Throughout our interactions, Gus Garcia-Roberts has continued to ignore and failed to thoroughly investigate any information contrary to his intended narrative,” the statement says.

“As it relates to the Columbus woman, we had a casual and wholly consensual sexual relationship from 2013-2018 that began during my time with Triple-A Columbus Clippers. We primarily saw each other in 2013-2014 and we met maybe 1-2x per year after that until 2018. We met for sex the majority of times we saw each other, primarily in 2013, early 2014 and last in 2018. None of our meetings ever involved a single non-consensual, let alone illegal, act. In fact, she is the one who introduced me to choking, both in our relationship and as a consensual act during sex.

“The incidents she detailed to the Washington Post – and specifically the one that involved non-consensual choking in which she claims to have convulsed and woken up on a hotel floor – absolutely never occurred, in any capacity. Additionally, at no point during sex or otherwise did I ever hit her.

“Since 2019 alone, this woman has sent me 139 sexually explicit photos and videos in which she is self-performing various acts and self-penetrating with various objects, often saying things like ‘wish this was you.’ Across hundreds of messages during this period, she also requested on numerous occasions the various acts which she now claims, for the first time, were problematic. For example, writing “just f–k my a– and choke me… that’s all I want” and “will you f–k me with [anal beads] in… it would be fun to try… and I want you to film it.’ Given the explicit contents of these messages, I do not plan share them in their entirety.

“Despite claiming to the Washington Post that she did not reach out to me after a ‘fight’ in 2019 — which involved her wanting her to visit me for sex and me asking if she planned to stay the night or not because I wasn’t sure if she had work the next day, and she took offense— this woman has continued to contact me through 2021 to share additional unsolicited sexually explicit videos, to make small talk, wish me happy birthday multiple times and even to ask a personal favor. I had not responded to a single message since the non-existent ‘fight.’

“Following these messages with no response, the woman hired a lawyer who attempted to solicit a financial settlement on October 19, 2021 in exchange for resolving her ‘issue’ and not to speak with MLB. I refuse to be extorted and declined.

“Upon Gus Garcia-Roberts reaching out with the usual fire drill deadline, my representatives made him, his editor and WP legal counsel aware of a wealth of information contrary to what was alleged and again questioned his motivations and the pattern of unethical conduct he has exhibited since July. After spending 10 months looking into my sex life, he spent at most 3.5 days looking into any contrary information that didn’t align with the narrative he already decided on. Since July, Gus has referred to me as the ‘Harvey Weinstein of baseball’ among other similar references. He has continued to pursue anything — regardless of evidence, corroboration, contrary information or motives — that he can force into supporting this concept while ignoring everything that contradicts that notion.”

Bauer also shared some of the text messages via his Twitter account.

More on this thread, again reposted to be in chronological order. pic.twitter.com/V8f9KQTmFj — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) April 30, 2022

MLB on Friday announced a 2-season suspension for Bauer. The suspension would be unpaid and follows the paid administrative leave Bauer has been on since last June. Bauer plans to appeal the suspension and is firmly denying the allegations.