 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, April 16, 2022

Umpire Bill Miller stops Kenley Jansen from getting full warmup throws in

April 16, 2022
by Larry Brown

Bill Miller talks to Kenley Jansen

Kenley Jansen got an easy save in the Atlanta Braves’ 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday, but that doesn’t mean his appearance didn’t have some rockiness to it.

Jansen was prevented from taking a full amount of warmup pitches prior to pitching the bottom of the ninth. Umpire Bill Miller allowed Jansen three warmup pitches before stepping in to force the inning to begin.

Miller said that Jansen was out of time and forced him to start pitching without getting his full eight warmup pitches.

Jansen began by throwing a ball to Manny Machado but eventually struck out the Padres third baseman. He went 1-2-3 for his second save of the season.

Was Kenley robbed? If you think about it, he should be fully warmed up after pitching in the bullpen. He should only need a few pitches on the actual mound before being ready.

Kenley not getting his full set of warmups kind of stinks, but it’s not nearly as bad as the three-plus hours the average MLB game took last season. Credit to Miller for enforcing this to help speed along the game.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus