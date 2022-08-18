Video: Josh Donaldson hits walk-off grand slam for Yankees

Josh Donaldson may have just turned around the New York Yankees’ fortunes with one swing of the bat.

Donaldson brought the rain on Wednesday night in a big way. The Yankees third baseman was batting in the bottom of the 10th with the bases loaded, nobody out, and his team down 7-4 to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Facing a 0-1 count, Donaldson sent a 97-mph fastball to the opposite field and over the short fence in right for a walk-off grand slam.

What a hit.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, that was the 10th walk-off grand slam in Yankees history.

Josh Donaldson hit the 10th walk-off grand slam in Yankees history in tonight's win. He becomes the 3rd Yankee to hit a walk-off grand slam with the team down 3 runs, all of them coming in extra innings. Babe Ruth did it in 1925, and Jason Giambi did it most recently in 2002. pic.twitter.com/WCYUcDxJRz — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 18, 2022

That was Donaldson’s only hit of the game, and he made it count. The big hit made up for Aroldis Chapman allowing three runs in the top of the inning, and helped the Yankees avoid a sweep.

The Yankees had been the best team in MLB for a good part of the season until a recent slump sent them down the standings. They were 3-12 in their last 15 entering Wednesday’s game, but Donaldson gave them a win and some much-needed momentum.