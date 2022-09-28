Video: Tony Kemp makes ridiculous flying catch against Angels

Tony Kemp made a flying catch on Tuesday night that is worthy of your attention.

Livan Soto was batting with a runner on second and one out in the bottom of the eighth with his Los Angeles Angels leading the Oakland A’s 4-3. Soto flared a ball to shallow right. Kemp, who had just entered the game as a defensive replacement, chased after the ball and made a leaping catch.

TK makes an UNBELIEVABLE catch 😱 pic.twitter.com/0OcfZcR9d9 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 28, 2022

That was amazing. Kemp caught so much air on that play. He looked like an expert the way he tucked and rolled as he hit the ground. That was so smooth. He even threw the ball back to the infield to try and get Jo Adell out at second with the double play.

Plays like that are nothing new for Kemp, who made a ridiculous play in May.