Video: Tony La Russa chewed out Seby Zavala over bad decision

Tony La Russa was not happy with catcher Seby Zavala for a poor strategic move during Monday’s game, one that involved missing the manager’s instructions.

La Russa’s Chicago White Sox lost 2-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. His team took a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth on an Andrew Vaughn RBI single. In the bottom half of the inning, Vlad Guerrero Jr. was up with a runner on second and two outs.

White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn had a 3-0 count on Guerrero, so La Russa wanted to walk Vlad Jr. and give up the open base. Instead, Lynn grooved a pitch, and Vlad sent it to right field for an RBI single to tie the game.

After the next batter was retired, La Russa chewed out Zavala as the catcher entered the dugout.

Tony La Russa destroying his catcher’s soul pic.twitter.com/2vYnOsdnZk — Bastards of Boston Baseball (@Bastards_Boston) August 24, 2021

That was not pretty.

But after going hard on Zavala in the sixth, La Russa put his arm around the young catcher the following inning.

Let’s not forget the part that gets conveniently left out! pic.twitter.com/Y3tovkYVe2 — Rich (@sweetswing22) August 24, 2021

In the eighth, the White Sox intentionally walked Guerrero. Unfortunately for the White Sox, Craig Kimbrel wild-pitched home the winning run.

After the game, La Russa declined to comment on the matter.

Tony La Russa didn't want to comment on the 3-0 pitch to Vlad in the 6th inning with a base open. Lynn left it over the plate and Guerrero singled to tie the game. It's rare for La Russa to have a 'no comment' about something. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 24, 2021

La Russa was understandably upset with his battery for the sixth inning choice. But he likely recognized he was a little too hard on Zavala, which is why he tried to smooth things over.

Some compared this situation to what happened with Yermin Mercedes, but this seemed different.