Video: Umpire Marvin Hudson nailed in nuts by foul ball

Umpire Marvin Hudson took a foul ball to the genitalia like a champ on Friday night.

Hudson was the home plate umpire for Game 5 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays. Willie Adames was batting in the bottom of the second for Tampa Bay and fouled off the first pitch.

The ball hit Hudson right in the nuts.

OMG Marvin Hudson just took this like a freakin champ pic.twitter.com/xTcwbSdkDb — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) October 9, 2020

Hudson shook it off like no big deal. What a champ.

That is exactly why you have to wear your cup if you’re going to be behind the plate. Even with a cup on, one of those shots can still cause damage.