White Sox could trade longtime star before deadline?

The Chicago White Sox are well on their way to being trade deadline sellers, and that could see a longtime stalwart leave the organization.

The chances of the White Sox trading infielder Tim Anderson are increasing, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Anderson’s play has improved lately, and he has positional versatility if he is willing to play second base instead of his typical shortstop position.

The chances of a Tim Anderson trade are increasing, especially if he plays 2B, as in the WBC. Anderson has slashed .375/.444/.417 since the break. That's a small sample size, but teams have been wanting to see evidence that his approach is back.@MLBNetwork @670TheScore — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 21, 2023

Anderson has had a poor season, but he has a lengthy track record to point to. He is hitting .235 and has yet to hit a home run, but he had been a .300 hitter for four consecutive seasons prior to 2023 and hit 17 home runs as recently as 2021. That would be hugely valuable production if he could get back to anything close to it.

Major changes appear likely for the White Sox, who have been a huge disappointment at 41-57 this year. Another high-profile player also appears increasingly likely to be on the move.