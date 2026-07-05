Willson Contreras offers explanation for his recent behavior

Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras offered an apology and an explanation for some of his recent behavior on Saturday.

Contreras on Saturday offered a tearful apology for his recent involvement in a bench-clearing fight with Washington Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli . The veteran admitted that he is going through a “very emotional time,” largely due to the disastrous earthquakes that recently caused massive destruction in his native Venezuela.

“One thing that I want to add on the record for you guys is just an apology for all of the events from last week,” Contreras said through an interpreter, via Courtney Hollmon of MLB.com. “All of the things that occurred with the Nationals are things that were very hard and a very emotional time for me. It’s been a really tough and emotional week for me, and I just … I hope that they understand how emotional it has been and how I’ll prove myself with my actions on the field from here moving forward and show the kind of person that I truly am.”

Contreras sparked a rather wild fracas in what seemed to be a rather strange situation during Tuesday’s game. He later challenged a Red Sox fan to a fight over the incident.

Contreras received a seven-game suspension for his role in the incident, but is appealing.