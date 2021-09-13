 Skip to main content
Yankees defend Wandy Peralta over whistling allegations

September 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

New York Yankees teammates defended Wandy Peralta on Sunday night over some whistling allegations.

The Yankees and Mets had some beef during Sunday night’s game, which the Mets won 7-6 thanks to three home runs from Francisco Lindor. Benches cleared after some trash talk was traded between Lindor and Giancarlo Stanton.

Lindor and some of his Mets teammates felt like Saturday’s starter Taijuan Walker was tipping pitches and that the Yankees were communicating those tips via whistles.

Peralta was accused of doing some of the whistling to communicate the tips. However, Peralta’s teammates defended him and said he was just whistling to support his team.

Joey Gallo defended Peralta.

So did Stanton.

So long as the Yankees weren’t being aided by technology to pick signs, there wouldn’t be anything wrong with Peralta or other players communicating tips via whistles. The Mets just wouldn’t like it very much.

