Yankees defend Wandy Peralta over whistling allegations

New York Yankees teammates defended Wandy Peralta on Sunday night over some whistling allegations.

The Yankees and Mets had some beef during Sunday night’s game, which the Mets won 7-6 thanks to three home runs from Francisco Lindor. Benches cleared after some trash talk was traded between Lindor and Giancarlo Stanton.

Lindor and some of his Mets teammates felt like Saturday’s starter Taijuan Walker was tipping pitches and that the Yankees were communicating those tips via whistles.

Peralta was accused of doing some of the whistling to communicate the tips. However, Peralta’s teammates defended him and said he was just whistling to support his team.

Joey Gallo defended Peralta.

Joey Gallo: "It's just Wandy trying to liven up the dugout. It's definitely not for pitch-tipping or anything like that. It's just him trying to bring energy to the dugout. It's been hurting my ears, honestly." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 13, 2021

So did Stanton.

Giancarlo Stanton said that the Yankees were not whistling to relay signs/pitches. Instead, Stanton said that Wandy Peralta was the one whistling in the dugout the first few innings "to bring some noise." https://t.co/CiLzQ2ALCb — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 13, 2021

So long as the Yankees weren’t being aided by technology to pick signs, there wouldn’t be anything wrong with Peralta or other players communicating tips via whistles. The Mets just wouldn’t like it very much.