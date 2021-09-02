Look: Yankees Double-A affiliate ballpark completely underwater after flooding

There was significant flooding in and around Yankee Stadium on Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida went through the area. While the damage was eye-popping, it was nothing compared to what happened at the home of one of the team’s Double-A affiliates.

TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, New Jersey, flooded so badly that no part of the field was was visible. Water filled the dugouts and was up so high that it even covered the first few rows of seats. Here’s a video that shows the aftermath:

TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater was underwater following heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ida remnants. The park is home to the minor league baseball Somerset Patriots. pic.twitter.com/gKaRLfcNeB — njdotcom (@njdotcom) September 2, 2021

The ballpark is the home of the Somerset Patriots, who just became a Double-A affiliate of the Yankees last November. The team released a statement about the flooding on Thursday.

Statement from Somerset Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry regarding the floods caused by Tropical Storm Ida. pic.twitter.com/u3BLYyhrIT — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 2, 2021

The Patriots are scheduled to play their next home game on Tuesday.

All of the photos and videos we saw from in and around Yankee Stadium showed just how intense the rainfall was in the New York area. An incredible amount of money and resources will be needed to address the damage. TD Bank Ballpark is a sobering illustration of that.