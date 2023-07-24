Yankees legend returns to franchise in advisory role

Sean Casey is not the only former MLB All-Star to come aboard in New York this month.

Bob Klapisch of NJ.com reported over the weekend that the Yankees are bringing back legendary former pitcher Andy Pettitte, who will be serving in an advisory role for them. Klapisch adds that Pettitte will advise manager Aaron Boone and also work with the Yankees’ pitching staff (though the team reportedly has no plans to remove pitching coach Matt Blake)

Pettitte was a member of the Yankees’ famed “Core Four” (along with Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada, and Mariano Rivera). He pitched 15 total seasons for the team from 1995-2003 and 2007-13 (with a brief Houston Astros stint in between). Pettitte won five World Series titles with the Yankees, made three All-Star teams in the Bronx, and got enshrined at Monument Park in 2015.

Having turned 51 last month, Pettitte already had a big role for the Yankees in luring a major free agent a few years ago. Now he returns to the franchise in an official capacity as they try to mount a late playoff run at 53-47.