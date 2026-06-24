2 frontrunners have emerged to trade for Trey Murphy III

Trey Murphy III has a wide range of outcomes heading into the summer.

The LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets have been mentioned as the two frontrunners to trade for the New Orleans Pelicans forward Murphy, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Tuesday on KNBR 680. Amick did also note though that Murphy is expected to have a “very long” list of suitors other than those two teams.

Murphy, 26, is one of the hottest trade candidates in the entire league this offseason. He is a 6-foot-8 combo forward who averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game last season for the Pelicans.

A former first-round pick in 2021 (No. 17 overall), Murphy has a perfect skillset for the modern NBA. He is a 38.2 percent career three-point shooter and can also be very disruptive on the defensive end with his 7-foot wingspan.

As for the Pelicans, they just completed another disappointing season by going 26-56 and missing the playoffs for a second straight year. Murphy is easily the most valuable asset left on their roster as New Orleans looks to possibly start anew under newly-hired head coach Jamahl Mosley.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are exploring contigencies right now in the midst of an uncertain future regarding Kawhi Leonard (which could lead to them making a notable move). The Nets are also looking to overhaul their team and just made a blockbuster trade earlier this week for a multi-time All-Star.