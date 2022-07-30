2 surprising teams have reportedly entered Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes

The New York Knicks appear to have lost their exclusive negotiating rights for Donovan Mitchell.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that Mitchell trade talks between the Knicks and the Utah Jazz have stalled, adding that there hasn’t been contact between the two sides in about two weeks. Charania also says that the Jazz are continuing conversations with other interested teams, including the Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards.

The Hornets and Wizards, two Southeast Division rivals, are both surprising suitors for the three-time All-Star Mitchell. The former does not have many young upside pieces to offer (besides the all-but-untouchable LaMelo Ball), and the latter already has a franchise shooting guard in Bradley Beal (who has a full no-trade clause).

It is also possible that this is a leak from the Jazz camp for leverage and to try to drive up the price on the Knicks. But even so, there may be one big hurdle standing in the way of any potential Mitchell trade to New York.