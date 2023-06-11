76ers hiring former NBA award winner

Nick Nurse is adding a guy with some hardware to his coaching staff in Philadelphia.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported on Sunday that the 76ers are hiring retired former NBA guard Bobby Jackson as an assistant. Jackson had spent the last two seasons as head coach of the NBA G League’s Stockton Kings.

Now 50 years old, Jackson played in the NBA from 1997 to 2009. A former first-round pick, he had his best years with the Sacramento Kings, helping them reach the Western Conference Finals in 2002 and winning NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2003. After retiring, Jackson became an assistant coach for Sacramento and then a player development coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves (prior to joining the G League ranks).

May 11, 2003: Sacramento's Bobby Jackson "lands on 'The Czar!'" Jackson goes flying into the arms of TNT's Mike Fratello (The Czar of the Telestrator"), then gets up to score the and-1 bucket. Jackson scored 13 PTS and the Kings beat the Mavericks, 99-83, in Game 4 of the WCSF. pic.twitter.com/aNXCsakENM — NBA Cobwebs (@NBACobwebs) May 11, 2023

Nurse, just hired as 76ers coach earlier in June, has some tough business ahead of him right now. But the seasoned Jackson and the rest of Nurse’s staff should be able to help lessen the burden.