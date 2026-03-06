Geno Smith sends intriguing message after being cut by Raiders

Quarterback Geno Smith does not appear to be sweating things after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders are releasing Smith, according to multiple reports, a move that will save them $8 million against the salary cap. Shortly after those reports came out, Smith took to X and sent a couple of messages seemingly in response to the Raiders’ decision.

In one, he said “God is the GREATEST,” and in another, he reposted an old quote from Kyrie Irving stating “the journey is the reward.”

God is the GREATEST



THANK U LORD 🙏🏿 — Geno (@GenoSmith3) March 6, 2026

Some viewed this as Smith being in a celebratory mood after being cut by the Raiders, who went 3-14 last season. More realistically, however, it is just more relentless positivity from a player who has had a bumpy NFL career and been written off multiple times. This is another challenge for him to overcome.

Smith should have no trouble finding a new job, as several teams are expected to be interested. He will want to start, which may be the biggest thing to determine where he lands.

Smith threw for 3,025 yards in 2025, with 19 touchdowns and a league-worst 17 interceptions.