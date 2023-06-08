Adam Silver cracks joke about Ja Morant’s gun issues

NBA commissioner Adam Silver had some jokes about the Ja Morant situation during an interview on Thursday.

Silver spoke with “The Dan Patrick Show” for an extensive interview about the league, and the Morant situation did come up as well. As the interview was wrapping up, Silver admitted he was a fan of Patrick’s past appearances in Adam Sandler movies. Patrick joked that Sandler “carries the ball more than anybody” and suggested that Silver have Sandler record an anti-traveling PSA.

Gotta love to Commissioner Silver leaning into the joke at the end of the interview 😂 pic.twitter.com/1LiBXArf9A — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 8, 2023

“I’m gonna get Sandler to do a PSA for the NBA on an anti-carrying program,” Patrick joked.

“It could have a double meaning, by the way,” Silver replied.

Silver is alluding to Morant’s two instances of carrying a gun and flashing it on Instagram Live. Silver has suggested that Morant will likely face significant discipline for the second instance.

Even if the line is funny, one has to wonder if it’s a good look for the commissioner to be making jokes about the situation considering the seriousness with which he has been otherwise treating it. We certainly didn’t see that response coming, though.