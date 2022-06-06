Al Horford’s sister had big complaint about Draymond Green during Game 2

Anna Horford was once again active on the bird during Sunday’s game.

Anna, sister of Boston Celtics big man Al Horford, complained on Twitter about Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in the first half of Boston’s eventual blowout loss in Game 2 of the Finals.

“If Draymond can’t outplay an opponent, he simply resorts to playing dirty,” Anna wrote along with a throwing-up emoji.

If Draymond can’t outplay an opponent, he simply resorts to playing dirty 🤮 — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) June 6, 2022

Later, Anna aired another grievance about Green supposedly getting away with constantly fouling her brother.

How many times can Draymond hack Al & not get called for it? 😂 — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) June 6, 2022

Though it is extremely on-brand for him by now, Green sparked controversy during Game 2, this time for an early incident with Celtics forward Grant Williams. Green would receive a technical foul for the dust-up.

Grant Williams and Draymond Green getting chippy early in Game 2 😳 pic.twitter.com/h4QIgD8b1y — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2022

Later in the half, Green also got into a bit of an altercation with Celtics star Jaylen Brown. The two players had to be separated after getting tangled up, but fortunately for Green, he did not pick up a second technical foul.

Draymond Green did not receive his second tech of the game after this interaction with Jaylen Brown. Should he have been ejected here? 🎥 @NBCSCeltics pic.twitter.com/xvtC4zpmQx — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) June 6, 2022

Green actually played well in the Warriors’ lopsided win, finishing with nine points, five rebounds, and seven assists as a plus-seven from the floor. As for Anna, she would later complain about Warriors guard Jordan Poole as well. Poole had an incident where he seemed to trip Celtics guard Derrick White in the second quarter.

And Poole has followed his lead. Lmao — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) June 6, 2022

Derrick White jumped over Jordan Poole 😂pic.twitter.com/cKuFEoKkMO — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) June 6, 2022

Anna has been a very loud voice in support of her brother Al these playoffs, especially when the Celtics have been doing well. On Sunday, the Celtics did poorly, and Anna was just as loud … only this time with gripes.