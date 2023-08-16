Al Horford’s sister rips 76ers in profane tweet

Disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has an unlikely ally — the sister of a former Philadelphia 76er.

Anna Horford, the younger sister of Boston Celtics big man Al Horford, openly criticized the 76ers in a tweet on Monday. Harden recently blasted Philadelphia president Daryl Morey as a “liar,” prompting Anna to react to Harden’s comments with a message of agreement.

“It’s almost like the entire organization is one giant, miserable s–t show,” Anna tweeted (profanity edited by LBS).

Al Horford played for the 76ers for one season (2019-20). While that pre-dated Morey’s time in charge of the team, Al had a very forgettable time in Philadelphia, even expressing unhappiness about his role with the 76ers. When Al was traded to Oklahoma City in 2020 (and later returned to the Celtics), it was open season for the Horford family — both Anna and her other brother Josh were taking shots at the 76ers and their fans. Now, almost three years later, it appears that they still feel the same way.

The Harden situation will reach a resolution at some point but not before things potentially get really ugly. But in any case, Anna Horford is here to remind us that Harden isn’t the first former All-NBA talent that the 76ers have alienated.