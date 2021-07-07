Andre Drummond wants Lakers to give him more playing time

Andre Drummond is not unlike most people: he wants more opportunity at his job.

Drummond signed with the Lakers in March after being waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He went from averaging 28.9 minutes per game in Cleveland to averaging 24.8 minutes in 21 games with the Lakers. His averages also dropped to 11.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game with the Lakers — the lowest marks since his rookie year.

On Tuesday, Drummond posted a quote on his Instagram profile. A Lakers fan commented and told Drummond they wished he played more like Brook Lopez and Deandre Ayton, who are in the NBA Finals.

Drummond responded by telling the fan the Lakers need to give him more minutes and he would.

Andre Drummond wants more playing time pic.twitter.com/KGBFruRqE5 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 6, 2021

This is not a new issue for Drummond. He shared in April how much different his role on the team is.

Drummond is set to be a free agent. It seems like he wants to return to the Lakers, and like the Lakers want to keep him too.