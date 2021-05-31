Lakers view Andre Drummond as part of long-term future?

Andre Drummond has sometimes seemed like a square peg in a round hole for the Los Angeles Lakers since joining them late in the season, but the organization appears committed to making it work.

In an appearance on “The Lowe Post” podcast, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin revealed that the Lakers are committed to Drummond, and interpreted his continued presence in the lineup as a signal that the center fits into their plans beyond this season.

“They’ve been so committed to him being the ceremonial starter,” McMenamin said. “And obviously he gets more than just ceremonial minutes. That seems to be something that is important to Drummond, which makes it important to the Lakers’ front office because they have signaled to everyone listening that this isn’t just a half a season buyout market rental. Andre Drummond is part of the future moving forward with this franchise.”

Drummond isn’t the main guy with the Lakers, which has been a significant adjustment for him. He averaged a modest 11.9 points per game in 21 regular season games to go with 10.2 rebounds per game as he adjusted to playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It sounds like whether he’s comfortable in this role or whether he wants to seek a bigger one elsewhere will actually matter significantly to the Lakers’ future.