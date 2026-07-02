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76ers have signed a former 1st-round pick

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The Philadelphia 76ers logo at center court
Mar 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers logo on the hardwood court against the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to load up on talent after acquiring Jaylen Brown.

The Sixers agreed to a two-year deal with free agent guard Anfernee Simons, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. Simons had other potential landing spots, but was drawn to Philadelphia by the team’s revamped roster.

The 76ers are suddenly a big free agent destination after Wednesday’s acquisition of Brown from the Boston Celtics. Simons has demonstrated the ability to be a quality secondary scorer, and he averaged 14.3 points per game for the Celtics and Chicago Bulls last year. He is also a 38.1 percent career three-point shooter.

Simons’ best statistical season came in 2023-24 with the Portland Trail Blazers, where he averaged a career-high 22.6 points per game in 46 appearances.

In addition to Brown and Simons, Philadelphia has added a solid 3-and-D piece in free agency. They suddenly look like a very real threat in the East, especially if Joel Embiid can stay healthy.

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