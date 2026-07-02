76ers have signed a former 1st-round pick

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to load up on talent after acquiring Jaylen Brown .

The Sixers agreed to a two-year deal with free agent guard Anfernee Simons , according to Shams Charania of ESPN. Simons had other potential landing spots, but was drawn to Philadelphia by the team’s revamped roster.

Just in: Free agent guard Anfernee Simons has agreed to a two-year, $12.3 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, with a player option in second season, sources tell ESPN. Simons chose the 76ers over other suitors believing his fit is perfect with the revamped 76ers roster. pic.twitter.com/RUbhPzxxxp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2026

The 76ers are suddenly a big free agent destination after Wednesday’s acquisition of Brown from the Boston Celtics . Simons has demonstrated the ability to be a quality secondary scorer, and he averaged 14.3 points per game for the Celtics and Chicago Bulls last year. He is also a 38.1 percent career three-point shooter.

Simons’ best statistical season came in 2023-24 with the Portland Trail Blazers , where he averaged a career-high 22.6 points per game in 46 appearances.

In addition to Brown and Simons, Philadelphia has added a solid 3-and-D piece in free agency. They suddenly look like a very real threat in the East, especially if Joel Embiid can stay healthy.