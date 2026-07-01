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Cavaliers losing key roster piece to East rival

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A Cleveland Cavaliers logo on shorts
Jan 30, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; A view of the Cleveland Cavaliers logo on the shorts of Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. The Mavericks defeat the Cavaliers 104-97. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers are losing a fan favorite to free agency.

Veteran sharpshooter Dean Wade has reportedly agreed to a 4-year, $39 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Sixers were one of “several contenders” who pursued Wade once deals could be struck on Tuesday night.

Wade cashed in after seven productive seasons off the Cavaliers’ bench. The 29-year-old averaged 5.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 36.2 percent from beyond the arc in his final season in Cleveland.

While his numbers look modest at best, Wade’s skill set as a 6’9″ two-way forward would be useful on any contending team’s rotation. His defense is also an overlooked facet of his game.

The Cavaliers often used Wade to defend Cade Cunningham in their second-round series against the Detroit Pistons. Wade was arguably Cleveland’s best option to contain Cunningham, holding him to a 29.4 percent shooting clip when matched up with the All-NBA guard.

The Wade signing may also be insurance in case the 76ers lose Kelly Oubre in free agency. The veteran swingman is reportedly set to meet with Philly and at least other teams to decide where he ends up next season.

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