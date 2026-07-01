Cavaliers losing key roster piece to East rival

The Cleveland Cavaliers are losing a fan favorite to free agency.

Veteran sharpshooter Dean Wade has reportedly agreed to a 4-year, $39 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Sixers were one of “several contenders” who pursued Wade once deals could be struck on Tuesday night.

Free agent forward Dean Wade has agreed to a four-year, $39 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. Several contenders pursued the former Cavaliers forward, who has become an indispensable defending and shooting frontcourt piece. pic.twitter.com/VSw15tkITO — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Wade cashed in after seven productive seasons off the Cavaliers’ bench. The 29-year-old averaged 5.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 36.2 percent from beyond the arc in his final season in Cleveland.

While his numbers look modest at best, Wade’s skill set as a 6’9″ two-way forward would be useful on any contending team’s rotation. His defense is also an overlooked facet of his game.

The Cavaliers often used Wade to defend Cade Cunningham in their second-round series against the Detroit Pistons . Wade was arguably Cleveland’s best option to contain Cunningham, holding him to a 29.4 percent shooting clip when matched up with the All-NBA guard.

Dean Wade needs his flowers for his defense on Cade Cunningham.



New data shows in 107 possessions:

Cade only shot 5-for-17 FGs,

only 17 points allowed,

only 9 assists allowed,

forced 6 turnovers.



Respect. (via WalkingOnSunshine_/Reddit) pic.twitter.com/0zBUSZLiaG — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 14, 2026

The Wade signing may also be insurance in case the 76ers lose Kelly Oubre in free agency. The veteran swingman is reportedly set to meet with Philly and at least other teams to decide where he ends up next season.