Report: Another Lakers player has signed with Klutch Sports

Rich Paul is assembling quite the army of Klutch Sports clients on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported on Tuesday that another Lakers player has signed with Klutch — new guard Kendrick Nunn.

Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are Klutch’s two most famous clients. Young swingman Talen-Horton Tucker is also on the Klutch roster. Additionally, the Lakers had two other Klutch players last season in Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, both of whom were traded to the Washington Wizards as part of the Russell Westbrook deal.

For Nunn, he averaged 14.6 points and 2.6 assists per game last year for the Miami Heat. He signed a two-year, $10.25 million contract with the Lakers this summer but can become a free agent next summer by turning down his player option for the second year of the deal. There has been some negative publicity lately about Klutch’s handling of their non-superstar clients. But Nunn appears to be unfazed as he enters his first season with the Lakers.