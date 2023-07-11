Anthony Davis taking up interesting new sport this offseason

Anthony Davis is making use of his enormous reach advantage.

The Los Angeles Lakers big man Davis has apparently taken up the sport of boxing this offseason. Professional boxer Jalen Walker shared several videos to Instagram on Monday of him and Davis sparring in the ring (at Churchill Boxing Club in Santa Monica, Calif.).

Davis actually didn’t look too lost with a pair of gloves on, showing off a decent jab and passable footwork. You can see the videos of the sparring session here.

Boxing should be able to help Davis with his balance, his defensive instincts, and (perhaps most importantly) his core and lower-body strength. Davis, who is now 30, is infamously injury-prone and missed nearly a third of last season with a foot injury.

The eight-time All-Star may have a very long way to go before he can get in the ring with Anthony Joshua instead of with the 5-foot-8 Walker. But at least Davis looks much better at boxing than this fellow NBA player.