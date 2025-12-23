Anthony Davis gets a surprising reception from Pelicans fans

The city of New Orleans apparently has the memory of an elephant.

Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks played Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La. During the game in The Big Easy, Davis got a surprising reception from the local fans.

As Davis got the ball in the first quarter, the Pelicans faithful began loudly booing him. Take a look at the video.

The Pelicans fans still haven't forgiven AD "BOOOOOO" pic.twitter.com/lXjyGVCkmw — MavsHighlights (@MavsHighlights) December 23, 2025

Now 32 years old, Davis was the No. 1 overall pick by New Orleans in 2012 and played the first seven seasons of his career there. While Davis earned six All-Star appearances and three All-Defensive nods with the franchise and led New Orleans to multiple playoff berths, he torched his goodwill with the city by demanding a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers (which the Pelicans granted in 2019).

Davis went on to win an NBA championship with the Lakers in 2020 before eventually being traded to Dallas as part of the Luka Doncic shocker earlier this year. Even so though, that reception from Pelicans fans is a surprise, especially some six-and-a-half years after that entire saga with Davis took place.

In the Davis trade, the Pelicans were at least able to get back Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Lonzo Ball, and three future first-round draft picks (assets that eventually helped them earn three separate postseason berths). But New Orleans fans have still been plenty cruel to their former stars in recent years and even gave some harsh treatment a few seasons ago to Chris Paul (who left all the way back in 2011).