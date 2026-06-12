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Austin Reaves linked to 3 teams in free agency

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Austin Reaves smirking while wearing a Lakers shirt
Dec 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) warms up prior to the game against the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Reaves is going to be a wanted man in free agency.

The Los Angeles Lakers wing is expected to be the recipient of a four-year, $178.5 million contract offer from the Brooklyn Nets, according to Dan Woike of The Athletic. The Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons are also expected to have interest in Reaves.

The Lakers have made no secret of their desire to retain Reaves as well. They have exclusive negotiating rights with him until the end of June, and are expected to aggressively try to keep him from hitting the open market.

There probably would be even more suitors if Reaves did hit the open market. The Nets are hoping to become a contender again, while the Hawks want to add some outside firepower. The Pistons are also a good fit as the team looks for some more outside shooting to take some of the heat off Cade Cunningham.

Reaves, 28, is reported to be seeking a max deal in free agency, which could prove prohibitive for some interested teams. The Lakers may even be one of them. He averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game this season for Los Angeles, and has emerged as one of the more dangerous wings in the league.

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