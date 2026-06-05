Austin Reaves’ contract demands have been revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers may be facing a hefty price tag if they are serious about keeping Austin Reaves in the fold for years to come.

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times pointed out that Reaves can theoretically get a 5-year deal worth close to $240 million from the Lakers. In fact, that might be his goal.

“Based on what I understand, Austin wants the max,” Turner said. “Is he willing to give the Lakers a hometown deal? I’m not so sure about that. Maybe he does, but maybe his reps don’t want to.”

"Based on what I understand, what I keep hearing: Austin wants the max. Is he willing to give the Lakers a hometown deal? I'm not so sure about that" – @BA_Turner on Austin Reaves pic.twitter.com/tCMgicHEtY — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 5, 2026

The Lakers would have to decide whether Reaves is worth the max and how much of a risk there is that another team would offer him that sort of contract. The 28-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent if he declines his player option, as he is almost certain to do.

By all accounts, the Lakers will go to significant lengths to try and keep Reaves around, even if it costs them LeBron James . A max deal would be risky, but the 28-year-old averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game this season, so he is justified in asking.