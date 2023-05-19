Everyone said the same thing about Austin Reaves after Game 2

Everyone was saying the same thing about Austin Reaves after Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night, though the comments had nothing to do with the game.

Reaves scored 22 points on 8/16 shooting in 36 minutes in his Lakers’ loss. The 24-year-old guard was among those who spoke with the media after the game. That’s where he drew some notice.

With his black hair spiked and sort of messy, Reaves was looking like the frontman of a 2000s rock band.

Take a look at the comments:

Austin Reaves looks like every rock star from the mid 2000s combined into one https://t.co/87bJRbPTa8 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 19, 2023

reporter: “austin, what do you need to work on for game 3?” austin reaves: “all the small things” pic.twitter.com/4V1TfrRdbg — mike taddow 🆓 (@MikeTaddow) May 19, 2023

Panic! At The Crypto https://t.co/mANRjsUVXq — David Naylor (Discord: ProfCedar#1502) (@ProfCedar) May 19, 2023

NBA guard, also frontman for Good Charlotte. https://t.co/xRuGnmQtkC — Matt Clapp (@Matt2Clapp) May 19, 2023

Didn’t know Austin Reeves had joined Blink-182 pic.twitter.com/ANj3GlhBwQ — Steve Burgess (@steveburgess23) May 19, 2023

Why’s Austin Reeves look like he’s the lead singer in a 90’s punk rock band..? pic.twitter.com/nV93GQWI2F — Tayler Peterson (@Tayler_P15) May 19, 2023

Reaves definitely has that looked nailed down. Now he just needs to look like a playoff winner in order to make Lakers fans happy.