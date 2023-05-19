 Skip to main content
#pounditThursday, May 18, 2023

Everyone said the same thing about Austin Reaves after Game 2

May 18, 2023
by Larry Brown
Austin Reaves at the podium

Everyone was saying the same thing about Austin Reaves after Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night, though the comments had nothing to do with the game.

Reaves scored 22 points on 8/16 shooting in 36 minutes in his Lakers’ loss. The 24-year-old guard was among those who spoke with the media after the game. That’s where he drew some notice.

With his black hair spiked and sort of messy, Reaves was looking like the frontman of a 2000s rock band.

Take a look at the comments:

Reaves definitely has that looked nailed down. Now he just needs to look like a playoff winner in order to make Lakers fans happy.

